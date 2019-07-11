SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, West Fifth Street, 7:22 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Report not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, East Alger Avenue, 1:23 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:21 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Alger Avenue, 3:05 a.m.
• Various use permit, East First Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Scott Drive, 9:16 a.m.
• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Hillcrest Drive, 10:20 a.m.
• Barking dog, Victoria Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Weed violation, East Brundage Lane, 11:05 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.
• Filthy premises, West Loucks Street, 11:38 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38
• DUI, citizen assist, Avenue and South, 12:50 p.m.
• Found property, Thurmond Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 15th Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Lost property, South Main Street, 1:22 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Laclede Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Jefferson Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 2:48 p.m.
• Threats cold, Townhouse Place, 2:56 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• DUS, East Fourth Street, 4:26 p.m.
• DUS, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sibley Circle, 5:13 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
• Barking dog, Arlington Street, 6:51 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 7 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Gladstone Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West 10th Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Loucks Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Citizen flag, East Fifth Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Alarm, Highway 193, 9:19 p.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, 9:39 p.m.
• DUI, West Loucks Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:07 p.m.
• Drug possession, West Loucks Street, 10:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avon Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Lookout Point Drive, 10:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Assist SCSO, Parker Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Threats cold, Arvada, 1:29 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 7 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Misty Moon Lane, 8:06 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Halbert Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Red Grade, 10:34 p.m.
• Accident, Park Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Cory Clymore, 42, Deer Lodge, Montana, courtesy hold, other circuit court, arrested by SCSO.
• Richard A Davis, 36, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Silas T Ivory, 30, Dayton, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by WHP.
• Ciara A Link, 23, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• James R McGinn, 44, Durkee, Oregon, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD.
• Dylan R Weaver, 24, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 76
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3