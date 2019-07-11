SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, West Fifth Street, 7:22 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Report not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 1:10 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Alger Avenue, 1:23 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:21 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Alger Avenue, 3:05 a.m.

• Various use permit, East First Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 7:49 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Scott Drive, 9:16 a.m.

• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, Hillcrest Drive, 10:20 a.m.

• Barking dog, Victoria Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Brundage Lane, 11:05 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Filthy premises, West Loucks Street, 11:38 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38

• DUI, citizen assist, Avenue and South, 12:50 p.m.

• Found property, Thurmond Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 15th Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Lost property, South Main Street, 1:22 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 1:51 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Laclede Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Jefferson Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 2:48 p.m.

• Threats cold, Townhouse Place, 2:56 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• DUS, East Fourth Street, 4:26 p.m.

• DUS, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:56 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sibley Circle, 5:13 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:59 p.m.

• Barking dog, Arlington Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 7 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Gladstone Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, West 10th Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Loucks Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Citizen flag, East Fifth Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Alarm, Highway 193, 9:19 p.m.

• Runaway, Lewis Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, 9:39 p.m.

• DUI, West Loucks Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:07 p.m.

• Drug possession, West Loucks Street, 10:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avon Street, 10:24 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Lookout Point Drive, 10:31 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, Parker Avenue, 11:40 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Threats cold, Arvada, 1:29 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 7 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Misty Moon Lane, 8:06 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Halbert Street, 8:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Red Grade, 10:34 p.m.

• Accident, Park Avenue, 11:37 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Cory Clymore, 42, Deer Lodge, Montana, courtesy hold, other circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Richard A Davis, 36, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Silas T Ivory, 30, Dayton, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by WHP.

• Ciara A Link, 23, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• James R McGinn, 44, Durkee, Oregon, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD.

• Dylan R Weaver, 24, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 3