SHERIDAN — Concerts in the Park tradition will continue at 7:30 p.m. July 16 at Kendrick Park with Doc Fields Cyberdelic Voo Doo from Cody.

Doc Fields is a singer/songwriter and a wizard on guitar and trumpet. He has opened shows for Edgar Winter, Steppenwolf, Ratt and others. Vocalist and keyboardist Terri Weiland is the other half of the duo.

The group will perform a variety of original compositions and classic rock. For more information, visit www.docfields.rocks.