SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduate Raien Emery was selected to the CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-American second team. This was Alabama rowing’s first ever CoSIDA Academic All-American.

The award caps off a very successful rowing career for Emery at the University of Alabama. She was a three-time CRCA Scholar-Athlete who led the Crimson Tide to it’s first national ranking as a senior in 2019. She has a 4.0 GPA.