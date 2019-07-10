Buckle up for wild pony races

Sheridan County boasts many young aspiring cowboys and cowgirls. They fill the stands at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and, for the last few years, they’ve also had the chance to test their skills in the arena.

While the competitors look cute, they have to be tough. No more than 12 years old and weighing in at no more than 100 pounds, the wild pony race contestants face wild, mature animals. Each team features three members — an anchor, a mugger and a rider.

The event goes like this: Team and pony break out of the chute and into the arena. The goal is to get one of the kids (the rider) onto the pony’s back for at least two jumps. Sometimes it goes well, but other years the competitors have to scramble to keep control of their pony.

Teammates must work together. The anchor holds the rope attached to the pony while the mugger helps still the pony long enough to get the rider on board.

The event will take place each night at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo as a half time of sorts.

Contestants from prior years have set the bar high, so buckle up for some intense (and adorable) rodeo action.