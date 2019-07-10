Happy Rodeo Week! Is there a better month in the entire year than July in Sheridan County? My favorite holiday is Halloween, my wife decorates to the nines for Christmas, but when the Fourth of July hits, it marks a great two weeks to be a Sheridanite.

One of my earliest memories living in Sheridan County was the fireworks at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. Little 10-year-old Doug was blown away by all the fun and festivities before the fireworks were even lit. To this day, many towns and states later, nothing compares to getting the folding chairs out and enjoying a night on the perfectly-manicured grass in Big Horn.

As you are still riding the high coat tails, Rodeo week slips in to give you more of the same action.

It’s an event friends come back for, people get dressed up for, hold get-togethers for and plan an entire week around.

After high school when most everyone wandered off to college, it was a given you would see most, if not all, old friends in town that week. While that number slowly dwindled and the allure of nightlife that week waned, it’s still a mythical time in Sheridan and the best time to visit.

I was sitting here trying to think of something that could both have the spirit of Rodeo Week and the functionality of a backyard BBQ or to take along before taking in the show.

Then it hit me: Mexican street corn.

While still not an overly popular thing — why that is I will never know — it’s one of those foods that you can’t help but love. It’s messy, awkward to eat and covered in not-good-for-you, but boy does it taste good and hit the spot.

If you end up making this when friends come over to eat before taking in the rodeo, It will be an instant hit.

Mexican street corn

4 ears corn

½ cup mayonnaise

1½ cups sour cream

¼ cup freshly chopped cilantro

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1 lime, juiced

Red chili powder, to taste

2 limes cut into wedges, for garnish

1. Remove the husks of the corn, leaving the core attached. Grill the corn turning once on a hot grill or cast iron pan until it starts to become slightly charred.

2. In a small bowl mix mayonnaise, sour cream and cilantro. Remove corn from the grill and slather with mayonnaise mix. Squeeze lime juice over corn and heavily season with Parmesan. Sprinkle with the chili powder.

3. Enjoy!