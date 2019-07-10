FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block South Main Street, 6:05 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Open door, East Mandel Street, 12:31 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:07 a.m.

• DUI, East Ridge Road, 9:54 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue

• Fraud, Third Avenue East, 11:36 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Thomas Drive, 11:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 11:47 a.m.

• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 12:33 a.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, 12:35 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Nebraska Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Road, 3:51 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:54 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• Medical, South Second Street, 7:59 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 7:39 p.m.

• Death investigation, Florence Avenue, 7:47  p.m.

• Accident, Park Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Runaway, Lewis Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, First West Parkway, 8:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Shots, South Jefferson Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 6:28 a.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Burglary cold case, Forest Service Road 668, 8:39 a.m.

• Removal of substance, Rapid Creek Road, 8:44 a.m.

• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 a.m.

• Elude/flee, Interstate 90 westbound, 1:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wagon Box Road, 1:54 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, 3:31 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 4:50 p.m.

• Fireworks, Johnson Street, 5:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Piney Road, 5:52 p.m.

• Threats cold case, Halbert Street, 8:35 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Laura E Banderob, 45, Billings, Montana, receive/conceal/dispose property, interfere with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Adrian J Bravo, 37, Billings, Montana, shoplifting, disposing stolen property, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• William F Darlington, 55, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD.

• Tammi M Lewis, 41, Pompano Beach, Florida, possession of controlled substance, fail/maintain lane of travel, elude an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

