Chamber announces rodeo window decorating winners

SHERIDAN — Advanced Communications Technology was selected as the grand prize winner of the 2019 Sheridan WYO Rodeo window decorating contest. Sheridan Stationery Books and Gallery was named runner up. A panel of anonymous judges chose the winners based on the best use of the theme, “Saddle Up for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.” This year’s window decorating contest was coordinated by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board. ACT received a WYO Rodeo Bucket of Fun containing four tickets to Wednesday’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo performance, a signed copy of “Rodeo Time in Sheridan” by Tom Ringley, an official WYO Rodeo contestant back number, WYO Rodeo Whisky and two Whisky glasses, two WYO Rodeo coozies, two WYO Rodeo caps, a WYO Rodeo flask and $75 in Chamber Bucks.

Sheridan Stationery received a WYO Rodeo Whisky package containing WYO Rodeo Whisky, two Whisky glasses, a WYO Rodeo flask and $25 in Chamber Bucks. Prizes were provided courtesy of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and the Chamber.

“The competition was fierce again this year, giving the judges quite a task from what I understand,” said Dixie Johnson, CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. “The rankings were very close. We thank the participating businesses for showing us such great Sheridan WYO Rodeo spirit, and I encourage everyone to visit all of the businesses who participated.”

Window decorating contest participants were:

ACT, 290 N. Brooks St.

Cottonwood Kitchen + Home, 234 N. Main St.

ERA Carroll Realty Co., Inc., 306 N. Main St.

First Northern Bank, 29 N. Gould St.

Foot of the Bighorns, 104 N. Main St.

Kennon, 2071 N. Main St.

Kid Curious, 129 N. Main

Once Upon A Story, 13 N. Main St.

Payless Tax & Business Solutions, 100 S. Main St.

Rocky Mountain Sign Design & Print, 611 Coffeen

Sheridan Stationery, 206 N. Main St.

Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House, 847 N. Main St.