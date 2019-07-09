Sheridan throttles Glenrock in DH sweep

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets entered Monday’s doubleheader against Glenrock less than 24 hours removed from a game against Pueblo in a Gillette Tournament. The contest Sunday had an enormous amount of energy and intensity that elevated the play of the Jets. The challenge for Sheridan come Monday at Thorne-Rider Stadium was to duplicate that energy and intensity against a struggling Knights squad. And, for the most part, Sheridan remained locked in and focused against Glenrock.

“My challenge for them is play the same regardless of who they’re playing,” Sheridan head coach Austin Cowen said. “That’s a challenge no matter what level you’re at. We had the one little letdown inning where they lost it for an inning, but then we turned it right back on.”

The Jets claimed a 15-3 victory to improve to 28-9 on the season. Another important note to make about the final tally was it only took Sheridan five innings to dispatch of the Knights.

That gave a pitching staff that had tossed six games in a three-day stretch an earned respite.

“We are short on arms because we just played six games in three days, so as far as arms left that we want to use, we are down to the nitty gritty,” Cowen said. “It’s huge to just come out and put it to (Glenrock) and finish them off as soon as you can.”

Caden Steel received the start for the Jets and he lasted four innings. Steel surrendered one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

“I think the first three innings, I did a pretty good job of throwing strikes,” Steel said. “In the fourth, I kind of let myself go. I was feeling tired and I wasn’t releasing where I needed to be releasing.”

Steel challenged the hitters, peppering the strike zone 59% of the time. Shane Karajanis came on to twirl the final inning and didn’t allow an earned run.

The top half of Sheridan’s lineup had a field day. All 12 RBIs in the game were recorded by hitters 1-5.

Steel and Hunter Stone led the way with two hits and three runs batted in. Brock Steel, Trevor Stowe and Rich Hall each plated two runs.

The Jets put up a crooked number in three of the four innings. Sheridan posted a three-spot in the bottom half of the first and two six-run innings in both the second and fourth frames.

The Jets failed to tally a run in the third, and that was part of the stretch where Sheridan lost its focus.

“We didn’t really go out there and play the way I thought we could,” Caden Steel said. “We let ourselves go, dropped down to their level thinking, ‘Man, this is going to be an easy win.’ It bit us in the butt because we didn’t score any runs that inning, and they scored runs, and we can’t have that.”

Sheridan played a more compete game in the nightcap. The Jets needed just three innings to dispose of Glenrock 16-1.

Cael Hamrick started and went the distance, allowing one earned run on three hits with two punch outs and one walk. Caden Steel had another three-RBI day, while Anthony Carlson logged a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.

Sheridan hosts Riverton in a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m.