SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block Metz Road, 6:10 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Dog at large, Fifth Street and Florence Avenue, 7:34 a.m.

• Burglary progress, South Canby Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 9:49 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 10 a.m.

• Violation of a court restraining order, Demple Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Frank Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, South Gould Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Phone harassment, East Montana Street, 2 p.m.

• Dog at large, Burkitt Street and Thurmond Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Missing person, Saddle View Road, 3:50 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:51 p.m.

• Noise complaint, A Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 4:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 6:19 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Colonial Drive, 7:29 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:49 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Custer Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Animal found, Big Horn Y, 9:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:54 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Lane, 1:21 a.m.

• Theft cold case, Kroe Lane, 8:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 11:12 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 12 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Missing person, Saddle View Road, 3:56 p.m.

• Found property, Interstate 90, westbound, 4:47 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Third Street, 11:06 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Thomas S Alden, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/ bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Dane E Pitchford, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/ bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Brian M Saari, 34, Westcliff, Colorado, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 8