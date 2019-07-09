Local law enforcement out to stop impaired driving this week

SHERIDAN — Rodeo Week is a time when friends and family come together to celebrate their western heritage and hometown spirit.

Celebrating its 89th year, Sheridan WYO Rodeo is one of the top rodeo events in the west. Many who grew up in Sheridan County return home for the weekend, others come from all reaches of the world to experience some of the best rodeo around and explore Sheridan. With that come many opportunities to imbibe.

Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, local law enforcement will have an increased presence throughout the city and county. The Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will have zero tolerance for drunk driving or DUI-related activities during rodeo week.

“It is our mission to provide a safe and enjoyable experience during rodeo week,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Jason Green. “Driving drunk, buzzed driving or other forms of impaired driving will not be tolerated.”

In addition to the increased presence on the streets, county roads and state highways, The Wyoming Department of Transportation has increased their public relations and outreach efforts. A 60-second video featuring local law enforcement representatives was created to run on local television and radio stations and social media outlets. This video will also play on the video board at the rodeo. Additional “buzzed driving is drunk driving” messaging will be placed at the rodeo grounds and at the parade.

“We are not discouraging celebrating, we are encouraging making wise choices, choosing designated drivers or arranging for rides to and from this week’s events,” said WYDOT Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles. “Our tagline for the campaign is: You can get WYO’d, just don’t get slammed.”

There are a number of transportation alternatives available to the public at little or no cost. The Sheridan Police Department will provide a free ride program available beginning Thursday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., which picks up at the corner of Gould St. and Loucks St., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. picking up at Alger and Main streets.

More information about the SPD’s free ride program is available on their Facebook page and website www.sheridanpolice.com.

Other alternatives are Safe Ride, Uber or local taxi companies.