Sheridan Trolley offering free rides for rodeo week

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Trolley will provide free park ‘n ride service during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week 2019.

The Trolley will be running the following routes during Rodeo Week:

Tuesday

To Whitney Commons Park for Boot Kick-Off and back to Downtown

Safe Ride Trolley service looping from Black Tooth Brewing Company (corner of Alger and Broadway streets) to The Pony Grill and Bar (corner of Loucks and Gould streets) to Whitney Commons Park, from 3-8 p.m.

Provided by Black Tooth Brewing Company, Pony Grill and Bar and Sheridan Media

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday evening

Downtown to the Fairgrounds, for the Carnival and Rodeo, and back to Downtown

Safe Ride Trolley service looping from Black Tooth Brewing Company (corner of Alger an Broadway streets) to The Pony Grill and Bar (corner of Loucks and Gould streets) to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, from 5-11 p.m.

Provided by Black Tooth Brewing Company, The Pony Grill and Bar, and Sheridan Media

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday evening

Sheridan High School parking lot (1056 Long Drive) to the Fairgrounds for the Carnival and Rodeo, and back to the parking lot

Shuttle service looping from the SHS parking lot (free parking) to the Fairgrounds, from 5:30-11 p.m.

Provided by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce

Friday afternoon

Downtown to Historic Sheridan Inn for First People’s Pow Wow

Shuttle service looping from City Hall (east side — 230 N. Gould St.) to front of Historic Sheridan Inn (corner of 4th and Broadway streets), immediately after the parade until 3 p.m.

Provided by the Downtown Sheridan Association

Free downtown parking is available at 103 N. Gould St. and at the Park & Shop lot located on the 200 block of N. Gould St.

For more information, call the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or Karen Myers at 307-751-6411. The Sheridan Trolley is operated by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.