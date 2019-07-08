Senior happenings

• Open studio painting — Join professional artist and instructor Rebecca Rousseau in fun and relaxed painting studio sessions. Bring your own painting to work on in any medium. Rousseau will provide individual instruction as requested. The open studios are open to all ages. The open studio events will take place July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 27 from 12:30-3 p.m. The cost is a $2 suggested contribution per class.

• Walk with ease — Join this informative and fun six-week Arthritis Foundation developed walking program. Our combined YMCA and The Hub team will meet three times each week and walk measured paths around local parks and along the creek. Set your goal and chart your progress. Organizers recommend full commitment to the six-week program. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the session. The group will meet in The Hub lobby Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. through Aug. 17. The cost is a $5 fee per participant.

• Rodeo Week — Celebrate Sheridan WYO Rodeo week by wearing your favorite boots for a Boot Parade Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the cafe. On Wednesday, enjoy a performance from Dave Munsick from noon to 1 p.m. in the cafe. Enjoy a line dance demo, a ballroom dance demo and welcome the Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen contestants on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Also, remember to pick up your pink parking pass for Friday, then come enjoy the rodeo parade broadcast beginning at 7 a.m. Friday and BINGO at noon in the cafe.