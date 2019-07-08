Troopers ease past Expos

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers made easy work of the Rapid City Expos Sunday. The Troopers claimed 11-1 and 10-0 victories, both in five innings, to improve to 23-17 on the season.

Jacob Boint received the nod to start Game 1 and he went the distance. Boint twirled all five innings, yielding one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

The Troopers were led at the dish by a trio of players. Jaron Brewer, Michael Greer and Eric Taylor each knocked home a pair of runs.

Taylor started Game 2 and he also logged a complete game. He surrendered one hit with one strikeout and three walks.

Dalton Nelson boasted a three-RBI day at the plate, and Quinn McCafferty drove in two runs for the Troopers.

Sheridan hosts Casper in a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.