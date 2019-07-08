FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Jets split four games in Gillette tourney

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets baseball team finished 2-2 over the weekend at the Gillette Tournament. Sheridan split a pair of games Saturday and Sunday.

The Jets lost 5-4 to Pueblo, Colorado, in their first game Saturday. Caden Steel had four hits and an RBI to pace Sheridan. Brock Steel started on the mound and went 5 1/2 innings, allowing eight hits and two earned runs while fanning four batters.

Sheridan beat Monarc 16-4 in its second game Saturday thanks to five runs in the third and seventh innings and nine errors by Monarc. David Almaraz tallied three hits and four runs, while Rich Hall and Caden Steel both recorded two RBIs. Brennan Mortenson pitched four innings on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

The Jets defeated the Gillette Rustlers 7-5 Sunday before again falling to Pueblo 9-2. Against Gillette, Hall pitched a complete game and picked up the win while also scoring two runs, and Anthony Carlson plated two runners. In the second game, Cale Hamrick recorded an RBI.

Sheridan also defeated the Casper Roughnecks 17-4 in six innings Friday in the second game of a doubleheader. Hunter Stone had three hits and five RBIs, while Caden Steel recorded four hits and four RBIs. Tyler Hutton pitched five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

The Jets host Glenrock for a doubleheader Monday beginning at 3 p.m.

