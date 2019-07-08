Finding their polo legs

BIG HORN — Timidness, uncertainty and untapped talent were on display during the first half of the Powder Horn Crystal Cup at the Big Horn Polo Club Sunday. A slew of new horses received their first opportunity to play polo, and as one can imagine, there were quite few things to iron out after the opening 12 minutes.

By the time the second half rolled around, the horses had figured a thing or two out and a completely different game transpired in the final 12 minutes. RR Williams rode the backs of their young, energetic and receptive horses to a 9-3 victory over Hammer Chevrolet.

“(The horses) stepped it up,” RR Williams’ Karen Reese said. “It was interesting to watch them step it up and figure it out. They haven’t had much practice, and this is a brand new deal for them, this polo is, and I was so surprised with how well they did.”

Reese purchases and breeds polo horses in Sheridan when she’s not competing. All four horses she saddled up Sunday, along with every other one on the field, were only trained for a few months before putting their skills on display Sunday.

The riders had something to do with it, as well. Reese and company only managed a pair of goals in the opening two chukkas, and one of those was gifted from a Hammer Chevrolet penalty.

RR Williams went into halftime, talked about a couple different tactical aspects of the game, and it worked. They recorded five straight goals in the third chukka to seize a commanding lead.

“We just got organized, first of all,” Reese said. “I think we didn’t know who was steering in the first couple chukkas. … When I figured out how everybody played on our team, I just took charge and sort of started directing. Then we became cohesive, and everybody played great.”

Reese — who has traveled all over the United States and the globe in her polo career — was named Most Valuable Player and her horse also garnered Best Playing Pony honors.

Reese registered three goals in a balanced scoring attack. Dig Singh and Fernando Torres also logged three goals apiece in what was a team effort from the riders all the way down to the horses.

Singh was enjoying his first polo game at the Big Horn Polo Club. The Connecticut native heard about the club this past winter when running a clinic in Florida and has enjoyed his time in Wyoming thus far.

“It’s beautiful out here. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Singh said. “The people here are way nicer than they are on the east coast. Everybody is smiling and waving to each other on the road. So it’s a beautiful place, the people are really nice and the polo is fun, so it’s awesome.”

Singh looks forward to improving his polo play as the summer wears on while also enjoying the western experience. He and his teammates Sunday gear up for a busy week at the Big Horn Polo Club. A Friday Night Lights match will take place Friday, and another doubleheader — the Eaton’s Ranch Club and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Cup — will be held Sunday.