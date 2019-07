SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Fuel leak, 3600 block North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 Shirley Cove, 4:18 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 Whitney Way, 6:13 a.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block Swan Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Oil spill, 900 block West 11th, 7:02 p.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block Avoca Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2200 block Papago Drive, 8:59 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 9:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Animal rescue, Brooks Street, 10:06 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson, 12:50 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Animal rescue, North Main Street and East First Street, 7:40 p.m.

• Barbecue fire, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 7:46 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Martin Avenue, 10:24 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Accident, Big Horn Y, 12:31 p.m.

Sunday

• Grass fire, Braylon Lane, 1:42 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday- Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Kendrick Park, 12:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Removal of substance, West Fifth Street, 12:55 a.m.

• DUI, East Burkitt Street, 1:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 9:09 a.m.

• Fireworks, North Main Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Thomas Drive, 10:31 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Brundage Lane, 10:57 a.m.

• Careless driver, Third Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Sheridan Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Weed violation, East Works Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1:06 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First West Parkway, 1:20 p.m.

• Hit and run, Kendrick Park, 1:41 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Adair Avenue, 2:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Barking dog, Minuteman Court, 4:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, Minuteman Court, 4:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, East 17th Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 6:25

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Threats cold, Dana Avenue, 6:51 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Main Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Suspicious Vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Assault, Broadway Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 9:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main street, 9:47 p.m.

• Fireworks, Gladstone Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Fireworks, 16th Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Fireworks, Mydland Drive, 9:31 p.m.

• Fireworks, Seventh Street, 9:36 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Gould Street, 9:42 p.m.

• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 10:30 p.m.

• Fireworks, East Burkitt Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Fireworks, Carlin Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:04 p.m.

• Drug possession, South Thurmond Street, 11:30 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 1:01 a.m.

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 1:41 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:58 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:11 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 7:46 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, West Eighth Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Medical, Swan Street, 10

• Dispute all other, Circle Drive, 10:03 a.m.

• Accident delayed, West Montana Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Pioneer Road, 11:20 a.m.

• Follow up, East Eighth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 12:37

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 3:35 p.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 6:21 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:22 a.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 6:19 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Fireworks, South Brooks Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 4:08 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.