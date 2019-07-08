WYO Rodeo week begins with annual Boot Kickoff

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will kick off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the annual Boot Kickoff on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park.

The event begins with the stick horse barrel races for children ages 8 and younger followed by the Boot Kickoff competition for ages 9 through adult. More than $1,300 in prize money will be awarded.

In addition to the competition, a variety of food and beverage vendors will be available.

The event will conclude with the annual Ambassadors Challenge between the Sheridan County Chamber Ambassadors and the Sheridan Jaycees.

Registration for the stick horse races and the Boot Kickoff opens at 4 p.m. Spots are limited so participants are encourage to arrive early.

For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or email info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.