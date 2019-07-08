FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WYO Rodeo week begins with annual Boot Kickoff

Home|News|Local News|WYO Rodeo week begins with annual Boot Kickoff

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will kick off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the annual Boot Kickoff on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park.

The event begins with the stick horse barrel races for children ages 8 and younger followed by the Boot Kickoff competition for ages 9 through adult. More than $1,300 in prize money will be awarded.

In addition to the competition, a variety of food and beverage vendors will be available.

The event will conclude with the annual Ambassadors Challenge between the Sheridan County Chamber Ambassadors and the Sheridan Jaycees.

Registration for the stick horse races and the Boot Kickoff opens at 4 p.m. Spots are limited so participants are encourage to arrive early.

For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or email info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

By |Jul. 8, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS