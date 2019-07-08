Hidden Hoot Trail grand opening July 17

SHERIDAN — Hidden Hootenanny, a grand opening party for the Hidden Hoot Trail, is scheduled for July 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Black Tooth Park.

Activities include a ribbon cutting at 4:15 p.m., guided tours at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. and free hot dogs, chips, cupcakes and drinks.

Hidden Hoot Trail offers new opportunities to experience the outdoors along three miles of natural habitat in a quiet and sheltered setting. The trail’s connection to Sheridan Pathways also makes going from one’s front door to the outdoors easier.

Black Tooth Park is located on W. 5th Street to the far west edge of Sheridan.