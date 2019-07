SHERIDAN — Kids Summer Art Camp at SAGE Community Arts is scheduled for July 15-19.

Students will explore a variety of artistic mediums and projects taught by professional artist Rebecca Rousseau.

Ages 6–9 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and ages 10–13 will meet from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $60 per student but a few scholarships are still available. Participants can register at www.artinsheridan.com/classes or by calling 307-674-1970.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.