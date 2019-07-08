Local homebrewers showcase their best creations

SHERIDAN — Crowned champions of the second annual Untapped Homebrew Fest will have their beer featured at Luminous Brewhouse and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s 30th anniversary.

Untapped Homebrew Fest was created to showcase beer brewed by local Sheridan residents. Jack Kendrick said the idea arose when he was at a social function with Erin Butler, WYO Theater’s executive director. Kendrick is a member of the Bighorn Homebrew Club, an organized community of homebrewers.

The WYO Theater and Homebrew Club collaborated to host the event the last two years. The WYO Theater provides a venue and the club brings the beer, Kendrick said.

Kendrick won the first place award last year as voted on by the people. He won with his Carmelita de la Playa, a Mexican Vienna lager.

This year, two first-place awards were up for grabs: the people’s choice award and the brewer’s choice award. People’s choice award was voted on by those who were sampling the beer. Each person had a first, second and third place chip they used to vote by putting the chip in the corresponding cup that had their favorite beer’s name on it. The brewer’s choice was selected by professional brewers from Luminous Brewhouse.

Sweeping both awards this year were a husband and wife duo, Ries and Michelle Smith, who have been homebrewing for 11 years. Their lime-creamsicle milkshake IPA won the people’s choice award. The Smiths also won a $200 cash prize.

The lime-creamsicle milkshake IPA has the same amount of hops as a normal IPA but was designed not to taste like an IPA, Michelle Smith said. To get the desired flavor, the Smiths added juice and lactose sugar. The lactose sugar comes from milk, giving the beer a thicker mouth feel. The juice allowed the beer to have a more fruity flavor.

Michelle Smith said this beer was created with summer in mind and to create an IPA most people would enjoy. The Smiths moved from Houston, Texas, where Ries Smith worked at NASA as an aerospace engineer.

The Smiths also won the brewers choice award with their Samwise Pale Ale, available at the WYO Theater’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

Second place for the people’s choice award was another husband and wife duo, Heather and Kevin Parker. They received a homebrew kit. Their Redheaded Stepcitra is a ginger and mango IPA without an overpowering hops flavor many IPAs have.

The Parkers recently started experimenting with their own recipes. Heather Parker said she likes ginger and mango, leading them to create a beer with those ingredients.

Seven years ago, Heather Parker bought a homebrewing kit for her husband’s birthday. She said Kevin’s enjoyment of beer and her love of baking led to them becoming homebrewers, and is a hobby they enjoy doing together. Heather Parker said she likes the experiment factor of homebrewing because you never know if the beer will turn out or have to be dumped out because something went wrong.

Most homebrewers make batch sizes of five or three gallons, said Patrick Suchor, member of Bighorn Homebrew Club. Most start off by bottling their beer but once they become more invested, they will purchase small kegs to store their beer. This is because before and after each use the bottles or kegs need to be stored and sanitized. Cleaning one keg is a lot easier than cleaning 50 bottles, Suchor said.

Ingredients are placed into a five-gallon bucket for one week to ferment. All beers are grain-based, usually barley. Other grains and ingredients are added to make different styles and flavors.

Once the week is up, the beer is transferred to a carboy made out of clear glass. At this stage, other ingredients can be added. Carboys have wide, round bodies with a small neck at the top of the container. The beer will finish its brewing process by sitting in the carboy for two to three weeks.

Every tool and container being used needs to be sanitized. The wild yeast and bacteria in our everyday environment can change the brewing process Suchor said. In his five years of experience, Suchor said he has learned a lot more about chemistry to help him improve his brewing skills. Michelle Smith said engineers and chemists make excellent brewers.

Homebrewers gathered to celebrate their craft for a weekend, but most brew throughout the year. Learn more about the Bighorn Homebrewers Club or become involved by reaching out via their Facebook page.