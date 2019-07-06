Sheridan logs another lopsided victory

SHERIDAN — It’s a double-edged sword for Sheridan Troopers head coach Ben Phillips. On one hand, routing a team and completing a game in less than seven innings saves his pitching staff from throwing more innings. On the other hand, Phillips would like to play a few more frames for his players to receive reps in the field and at the plate.

Phillips will still battle that notion, as the Troopers claimed a 17-1 victory in five innings over the Billings Halos at Thorne-Rider Stadium Friday.

Sheridan has made a habit of closing games out early due to the 10-run rule. In the Troopers’ current hot streak — a stretch that includes wins in 11 of their last 13 games — they’ve run-ruled four teams.

“It’s always nice, especially since we’ve had some games stack up here lately,” Sheridan’s Jacob Boint said. “So it’s always nice to get out not having to use too many arms. Race (Johnston) did a great job for us. He went out and threw strikes today, made them put it in play, and we made some good plays behind him. It’s nice to not have to go through the bullpen as we sometimes have to.”

And to earn a run-rule a team needs not only strong pitching, but a strong offense, as well. Sheridan has had plenty of run support lately.

The Troopers have averaged north of 10 runs per game in their last 13 and scored double figures in eight of those contests.

“I contribute it our kids at the bottom of the order,” Phillips said. “They finally caught up as far as this level. Our younger kids, it took them about five or six weeks to really start getting used to pitching, get used to the velocity and off-speed pitching. We are getting production from seven-nine, and now you get it back to the top, and those guys are driving in runs.”

The bottom three hitters in the Troopers’ lineup Friday recorded a combined four hits and six RBIs. That set the table for the top six hitters who registered 11 hits and eight RBIs.

“As a team we just stayed back and tried to hit line drives up the middle and didn’t try to do too much with the ball,” Boint said. “We were not trying to hit home runs or anything. We just went station to station and threw in a couple extra-base hits in there.”

Ayden Roush led the way with three hits and an RBI. Cody Kilpatrick boasted two hits while plating four runs. Eric Taylor had a couple hits and a couple RBIs, while Kellen Mentock and Justice Rees each had two hits and one run batted in.

That was more than enough for Johnston who received the nod to start. After surrendering a first-inning run, Johnston settled in and faced the minimum in innings two-four.

He ended the game having allowed the one run on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.

“He just went out and threw strikes, and we played defense behind him,” Phillips said. “He’s not going to overpower you by any means, but he’s a good arm to have to throw in these games to save arms because we have to play again Sunday.”

The Troopers travel to Rapid City Post 22 Expos for a doubleheader Sunday.