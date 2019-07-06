FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Jets with dominant performance in Casper

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets baseball team won 16-1 Friday on the road against the Casper Roughnecks.

An 11-run seventh inning blew open the contest for the Jets, who tallied 14 hits. Caden Steel hit a grand slam in the seventh, Anthony Carlson recorded three RBIs and Brock Steel drove in two runs. Rich Hall tallied three hits, three runs and an RBI.

Trevor Stowe received the start on the mound for Sheridan and pitched six innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run while striking out six batters. He also tallied two hits and scored four runs.

Sheridan competes Saturday in a tournament in Gillette.

