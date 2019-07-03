Bands, brewery team up for festival

SHERIDAN — Local bands and a brewery will team up to bring more music options to Sheridan later this summer.

The Two Tracks and Black Tooth Brewing Company will host the Tour Bus Music Festival on July 27. The festival will feature local and regional artists that each bring their own style and sound.

David Huebner, cello and electric guitarist for The Two Tracks, said most of the music presented in Sheridan is country music. This festival allows other styles of music — like stomp grass, blues and Americana — to be played in Sheridan.

“All these bands are going to be different,” said Jesse Wood, tap room manager for Black Tooth Brewing Company. “These bands have a unique sound that you do not normally hear.”

The Two Tracks are based out of Sheridan. Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs are from Montana; Gasoline Lollipops are from Colorado; and Jalan Crossland is a Wyoming native. Other performing artists from around the nation will include Seth Walker, Stoll Vaughn and Ryan Acker.

Huebner and The Two Tracks used their connections from touring across the nation to get the different artists to perform in Sheridan. Huebner said Seth Walker had been wanting to collaborate and play a concert with The Two Tracks. Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs are friends of the band. The rest he reached out to, hoping for the best.

Normally, once a venue date has been set, bands will work around their committed dates to attend new concerts or festivals, Huebner said. Woods said the partnership with The Two Tacks worked well because the band helped with the logistics of the music business and booking the different bands. The brewery offered the venue.

Woods said the festival is a good way to support local and regional bands in reaching the next level in their careers.

This is the first time the brewery will have a ticketed event of this size, Woods said. Black Tooth Brewing Company has featured two or three bands before, but not seven different artists.

The festival will include the closure of Alger Street in front of the brewery. The festival will also be family friendly, featuring yard games and food trucks.

Tickets can be purchased online — $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger.