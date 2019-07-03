Troopers ease past Cody

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers took to the road and battled Cody in a doubleheader Tuesday. The Troopers downed Cody 12-2 in the opener and shut them out 6-0 in the nightcap to improve to 18-16 on the season.

Ayden Roush got the nod to start Game 1 and he tossed all six innings. He surrendered one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

Roush also enjoyed a big night at the dish, as he recorded four hits and two RBIs. Cody Kilpatrick logged three hits and three RBIs, while Eric Taylor and Quinn McCafferty plated two runs apiece.

Luke Keller pitched seven shut-out innings in Game 2. He only allowed four hits while he punched out three and walked three.

McCafferty had another two-RBI game, and Jaron Brewer and Justice Rees each knocked home one run.

Sheridan hosts Rapid City Post 320 Wednesday in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.