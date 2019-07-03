Sheridan ace one-hits Roughnecks

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Jets’ head coach Austin Cowen joked in the dugout during the seventh inning of his team’s first game against Casper at Thorne-Rider Stadium Tuesday.

He asked a humorous rhetorical question about whether he should start Hunter Stone in the nightcap, as well.

While the question was posed in a lighthearted and non-serious way, it had merit. Stone was so effective and efficient in the opener that he may have had some gas in the tank for the second game.

Behind Stone’s one-hitter, the Jets edged the Roughnecks 1-0 to improve to 21-7 on the season and keep pace with the top half of the division. Sheridan rallied for win No. 22, toppling Casper 15-5 in Game 2.

“(Hunter) did everything you want and more out of a pitcher,” Cowen said. “He challenged the hitters, and the stuff he’s got, it’s really good stuff, and it showed out there. That’s exactly what we needed when our offense wasn’t clicking on all cylinders. … Kudos to (Hunter) for getting us that win. It was huge.”

Stone went the distance, pitching all seven innings. He tossed 91 pitches and 65 percent of them were strikes. While he didn’t approach his start with strikeouts in mind, Stone still managed to fan 11 while only walking one.

“I just wanted to go up there and throw strikes,” Stone said. “I know my defense is going to play well for me, and my curveball was working pretty good. I don’t think they knew what was coming with that.”

Casper’s Justin Wicks was good in his own right. He twirled all six innings, scattering 10 hits with one strikeout and one walk, while only giving up the one run.

A pitcher’s duel leaves little room for error, but Stone used it as fuel. He fed off Wicks, wanting to one-up his foe every single inning.

“When I play, I like to see my opponent,” Stone said. “So he was pitching well, and I wanted to be better than him. My goal is to be better than my competition. I just wanted to out-compete him, and I think that had a lot do to with it.”

The only form of run support occurred in the third inning. Trevor Stowe singled home Caden Steel in an inning that featured two defensive blunders for the Roughnecks.

Sheridan had a slew of other scoring opportunities Tuesday but ran itself out on the base paths quite a bit. Four Jets were tagged out either on an aggressive play at home or simply because they lost focus for a split second. “It’s just kind of some of those youthful tendencies,” Cowen said. “We kind of black out in a big moment where they get one thought in their head and that’s all they’re thinking about. Yes, we can be better, but in hindsight, it’s done.”

Stowe and Steel, along with Anthony Carlson and Brennan Mortenson, each enjoyed multi-hit games, as all but three Jets recorded one hit in the contest.

Rich Hall received the start in Game 2 and lasted 3 1/3 innings. He yielded two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Steel led the offensive charge, collecting two hits and three RBIs. Carlson also had a couple hits and couple RBIs, while Stowe plated two runs.

The Jets compete in a tournament in Gillette beginning Friday.