Put your grill to work: Make the most of cheap cuts

The great thing about summer is the grill waiting outside to be a workhorse. You can do so many things on it, you really never need to fire up your stove and heat your kitchen up.

There was a sale on boneless chuck shoulder roast at $3.99 a pound so I jumped on it. Usually that cut of meat is reserved for stews and hearty meals made in the cold of winter. I’m going to take a wild stab and assume that’s why it was on sale, not many people buying it this time of year.

But what a mistake that would be. Sear it on the grill and braise it in a Le Creuset at 350 degrees for a few hours, and you have some pretty darn good slow-cooked beef.

The whole goal of this was seeing if I could sear and slow cook exclusively on my grill. The house we moved into is a very ‘60s layout and the kitchen is all by itself on the back corner of the house. With the stove blazing away, it heats up quick in there and becomes a very horrible place to hang out so far in the summer.

I recently had my gas line extended out to the deck to take advantage of my natural gas grill and its unlimited power supply. The month or so I didn’t have a grill was as close to agony as a man can get. Want to have burgers tonight? Tough luck unless you want your whole house to smell like a knock-off fast food joint for 24 hours – not something I am fond of.

With that in mind, doing all of this exclusively on the grill for 3-4 hours may not be the best use of your propane tanks. Then again, not having a Hades-level kitchen might be worth the hassle and cost.

All in all, everything turned out fantastic and we enjoyed some shredded beef sandwiches — with onion, pickles, cheddar and barbecue sauce — without heating up the entire kitchen. Give it a shot, with the cheap cuts this summer at the very least. For $20, you have enough to feed a small army.

Braised beef on the grill

1. Ramp your grill up before you start prepping anything. With all my burners at full blast, I can get mine up to just shy of 700 degrees, the higher the better.

2. Dry both sides of your chuck with a paper towel and liberally apply salt and pepper.

3. On your very hot grill, sear all sides. You’re not cooking it all the way through with this step, just trying to seal in all the flavors and juices before you put it in for the long haul.

4. Turn your grill down until it can maintain around 350 degrees. For mine, this was one burner at a little over ½ flame.

5. Combine in a Le Creuset a chopped onion, one can of lager beer and any spices you enjoy. I threw in a good amount of garlic, salt and pepper, cayenne pepper and paprika.

6. With the lid on, braise on the grill for 3-4 hours. The longer it goes the more tender it will be.

7. Pull the meat out of the liquid and strain the onion, set aside. Let the chuck rest — at minimum for 15 minutes.

8. With a fork or two, shred the chuck roast or carefully slice like a brisket, heap onto a bun and finish with your favorite toppings.

9. Enjoy!