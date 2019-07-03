SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Report not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, 2 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Omarr Avenue, 10:54 a.m.

• Theft cold case, Martin Avenue, 11:08 a.m.

• Theft cold case, Avoca Plaza, 11:13 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Works Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Brooks Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:56 p.m.

• Accident, Kroe Lane, 2:34 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:35 p.m.

• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Works Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 4:40 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Violation, Lincoln Drive, 5:22 p.m.

• Theft cold case, North Main Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 6:17 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:36 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Brundage Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, West 16th Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Assist Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, West 16th Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Fireworks, Big Horn Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Carlin Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Child neglect, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Removal of substance, Michael Drive, 8:56 p.m.

• Animal found, Thurmond Avenue, 9:09 p.m.

• Littering, West Eighth Street, 9:37 p.m.

• Accident, Brooks Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 10:54 p.m.

• Animal found, South Gould Street, 10:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 a.m.

• Accident, Country Estates Drive, 8:32 a.m.

• Animal incident, West 15th Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 3:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Cato drive, 6:17 p.m.

• Domestic, West 16th Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Threats cold case, Country Club Lane, 8:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• James S Beatty. 35, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD.

• Kelly R Hamlin, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count:17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2