Untapped Homebrew Fest coming to downtown Saturday

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Bighorn Homebrew Club will present the second annual Untapped Homebrew Festival from 2-6 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature the finest home-brewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.

Opening with the Big Horn Alphorns, the festivities will include music, food and home-brewed beer from Sheridan and across Wyoming.

Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased online at wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO box office Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets at the door will be $25.

All ages are welcomed but participants must be 21 years old to purchase a beer sampling ticket.

The Untapped Homebrew festival will takes place on Brundage Street between Brooks and Main streets. For more information, call 307-672-9084.

