FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Annual pancake breakfast event scheduled for July 12

Home|News|Local News|Annual pancake breakfast event scheduled for July 12

SHERIDAN — This year’s annual Dr. Bisbee Memorial Boy Scout Troop 117 Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will take place July 12 from 6-9 a.m. at Grinnell Plaza.

The event began in 1975 with the local Kiwanis cooking pancakes and sausage for the community, and over the years they have slowly passed down and shared this long-standing tradition with the Boy Scouts.

Many community businesses will provide donations for the event including: Perkins (25 5-gallon buckets of pancake batter), Walmart, Ridley’s and Albertsons. The troop typically goes through 60 gallons of orange juice and 30 gallons of milk at the event, too.

All the money raised goes directly to scouts for camping activities.

By |Jul. 3, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS