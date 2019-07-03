Annual pancake breakfast event scheduled for July 12

SHERIDAN — This year’s annual Dr. Bisbee Memorial Boy Scout Troop 117 Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will take place July 12 from 6-9 a.m. at Grinnell Plaza.

The event began in 1975 with the local Kiwanis cooking pancakes and sausage for the community, and over the years they have slowly passed down and shared this long-standing tradition with the Boy Scouts.

Many community businesses will provide donations for the event including: Perkins (25 5-gallon buckets of pancake batter), Walmart, Ridley’s and Albertsons. The troop typically goes through 60 gallons of orange juice and 30 gallons of milk at the event, too.

All the money raised goes directly to scouts for camping activities.