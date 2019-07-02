FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

McCarthy set to host annual boys, girls basketball camp

SHERIDAN — Frank McCarthy is set to host his annual boys and girls basketball camp. The camp — for anyone in kindergarten through eighth grade will be held at the Sheridan County YMCA July 8-11.

The four-day camp, from 8-11 a.m. each day, will aim to improve basketball fundamentals with first-class instruction from McCarthy. Each participant will receive a free basketball, a t-shirt and plenty of more prizes.

The camp costs $100 with $1,000 worth of scholarships available — to inquire more contact the YMCA. Interested parties can resister online at www.sheridanymca.org or in person at the Sheridan County YMCA front desk.

