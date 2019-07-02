FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

All-Star Game rosters released

SHERIDAN — Rosters for the 2019 Wyoming Coaches Association North-South All-Star Games were announced Monday. Sheridan County will be well represented on both the basketball and volleyball courts.

Sheridan High School’s Taylor Lee joins Arvada-Clearmont’s Kristin Klaahsen for the North Team in volleyball. Big Horn’s Aliysn Hutton and Sydney Schmidt will participate for the North Team in the basketball game, while Sheridan’s Tristan Bower will suit up for the North in the boys basketball game.

The North Team won all three games last season. The trio of contests will be held at Casper College July 20.

