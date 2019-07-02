Ball ready to take over as head coach

SHERIDAN — For five years, Cody Ball logged a full day of work in his administrative position at Sheridan College before clocking more hours in the athletic department. One of the only differences between the two roles was his responsibilities as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball team came voluntarily.

Ball didn’t receive payment for breaking down film and no check was written to him for helping run a portion of practice. Ball simply helped coach because he loved it.

“There’s a reason I did it for free for five years,” Ball said. “It’s kind of a drug to me. I love being around basketball. I love being around competition. I love being around guys that are really trying to better themselves, win games and go to the next level.”

Ball played collegiate basketball at three different schools. After a high school career at Evanston, Ball attended Montana State University-Northern where he redshirted. He transferred to Northwest College after one season in Havre and finished up his amateur basketball career at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota.

While at Mount Marty, Ball received his first taste of the coaching world as a student assistant for the Lancers. He swiftly knew this was the route he wanted to pursue. Soon followed a return trip to Northwest College, where Ball balanced both an administrative position and an assistant coaching job.

After grinding through a year when he wore two separate hats, Ball discovered that he enjoyed working in administration, as well, so when an administrative role opened up at Sheridan College, he elected to take it. However, it didn’t take Ball long to understand how much basketball meant to him.

“I did administration work for six to eight months without coaching and just realized, I have to be coaching in some way,” Ball said.

Ball approached Matt Hammer — the new SC head coach at the time — about the possibility of coming on the staff as a volunteer assistant, and Hammer happily welcomed him.

Over the years Hammer delegated more responsibilities to Ball, and each time Hammer’s paid assistant moved on, Ball would act as a mentor to the new assistant entering.

All the while Ball had no inkling to move up the coaching ladder or pursue other jobs. He was completely satisfied to work on the administrative side at SC while receiving his coaching fix as a volunteer under Hammer. Being paid in team meals, SC gear and hotel rooms was more than enough for Ball. He simply wanted to stay in coaching.

But when Hammer accepted the job at Colorado State University-Pueblo this spring, Ball had to reevaluate things and elected to apply for the head coaching position of the Generals. He emerged from a pool of 60 applicants as one of three finalists, and from that select group was named the next head coach.

The reception around the community has blown away Ball.

“It has been a great response,” Ball said. “I’ve had so many people telling me they were cheering for me and they were hoping that I’d get it. … It’s unreal how many times I have the same conversation every day, but I would love to have the same conversation every day because is shows that people pay attention and care about the program.”

Ball learned a good deal under Hammer. He saw the Generals grow from a team under .500 and in transition to a top-five National Junior College Athletic Association team.

Ball doesn’t anticipate reinventing the wheel as head man. He will adopt many of the techniques and philosophies that Hammer had with a few minor tweaks.

Ball will put an emphasis on attracting the best high school players in the state of Wyoming to SC. He learned through his time as a Wyomingite, and coaching the Wyoming All-Stars this summer, the composition of individuals from the Equality State. He saw the high-character in which Wyomingites carry themselves, the energy with which they play and the toughness they display on both ends of the floor.

“I think it’s like a pat on the back for Wyoming kids that someone realizes, ‘Hey, these guys can compete just as well,’” said Hayden Peterson, a redshirt freshman for SC last season who hails from Buffalo. … “He realizes, ‘Hey, these guys can compete just as good and play in this league with this level of talent.’”

Ball also understands that many from the state go unnoticed by collegiate programs for the simple fact that they reside in a low-population state.

“I think a lot of players get overlooked because it’s Wyoming,” Ball said. “… From coaching the Wyoming All-Stars, you realize these kids can play at the college level, and there’s a reason eight of those 10 are already signed. There’s definitely talent in Wyoming, we just have to be able find it, and make sure they’re up to speed when they get here.”

Ball has already carried out his recruiting philosophy by signing Sheridan High School standout Tristan Bower. Glenrock’s Jaren Fritz — who played three years at Tongue River High School — will also play for the Generals next season.

Ball recently welcomed Tyler Hurley as his top assistant and that will hone his recruiting focus on the Pacific Northwest where Hurley has made connections.

The product on the floor will resemble Hammer’s teams from the last few years. Ball wants to push the ball, play strong defense and balance the floor from the paint to the arc.

This past year’s team checked all the boxes. The Generals had a floor general in Josh Bagley, a shooter in Adham Eleeda, a slasher in Sean Sutherlin and athletic bigs in AJ Bramah and Cam Reece.

The only problem, all five of those and more ran out of NJCAA eligibility, meaning Ball is essentially starting from scratch. But he’s not using that as an excuse.

“I don’t want to even think for a second that it’s going to be a rebuilding year,” Ball said. “I want to continue on Sheridan College’s basketball legacy of plus-20 wins, high GPA, graduating sophomores. People are kind of saying, ‘We don’t expect 31-4 and a national tournament season next year.’ But that’s something I’ll have a goal of. I don’t ever want to regress. I want to keep progressing. I want to keep Sheridan as strong or stronger as it has been in the past.”

It will be an uphill climb for Ball in his first season. He is tasked with replacing 10 sophomores from a team that garnered the school’s first-ever at-large bid to the national tournament.

Ball is embracing the challenge, excited for the new title and looking forward to the paycheck that comes along with it.