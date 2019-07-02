SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Smoke alarm, 200 block North Sheridan Avenue, 3:11 a.m.

• Smoke alarm, 200 block North Sheridan Avenue, 4:05 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 5:55 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block, Avoca Avenue, 1:13 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2200 Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Report not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• 911 hang up unknown, North Main Street, 3:27 a.m.

• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 7:08 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 7:52 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street and Highland, 9:33 a.m.

• Harassment, East Brundage Lane, 9:41 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Barking dog, Herbert Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Seymour Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Fifth Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Threat cold case, Sugarland Drive, 2:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Heartland Drive, 2:36 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Kailua Place, 3:25 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 3:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Nebraska Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Accident, Sixth Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Skeels Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Hit and run, Illinois Street, 6:01 p.m.

• Fireworks, Val Vista Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.

• Accident, 11th Street and Dana Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, Beaver Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Fireworks, West 11th Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Illinois Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Fireworks, West 11th Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.

• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Fireworks, Industrial Lane, 1:33 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, 8:31 a.m.

• Dog bite, Golf Course Road, 9:41 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Sexual battery cold case, Lane Lane, 10:59 a.m.

• Harassment, Cat Creek Road, 12:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Piney Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• Theft cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Macey A. Alden, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Milton R. Alexander, 37, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Casey J. Cross, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Joshua D. Hannant, 23, Gillette, custody on incident or warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Crystal L. Hissong, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Brandon J. Sutphin, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Keith W. Taylor, 58, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD.

• Jack E. Vance Jr, 46, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9

Number of releases for the previous day: 13