SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke alarm, 200 block North Sheridan Avenue, 3:11 a.m.
• Smoke alarm, 200 block North Sheridan Avenue, 4:05 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 5:55 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block, Avoca Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2200 Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Report not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• 911 hang up unknown, North Main Street, 3:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 7:08 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street and Highland, 9:33 a.m.
• Harassment, East Brundage Lane, 9:41 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Barking dog, Herbert Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Seymour Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Fifth Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Threat cold case, Sugarland Drive, 2:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Heartland Drive, 2:36 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Kailua Place, 3:25 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 3:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Nebraska Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Accident, Sixth Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Skeels Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Hit and run, Illinois Street, 6:01 p.m.
• Fireworks, Val Vista Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
• Accident, 11th Street and Dana Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, Beaver Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Fireworks, West 11th Street, 7:53 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Illinois Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:26 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Fireworks, West 11th Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Fireworks, Industrial Lane, 1:33 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, 8:31 a.m.
• Dog bite, Golf Course Road, 9:41 a.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Sexual battery cold case, Lane Lane, 10:59 a.m.
• Harassment, Cat Creek Road, 12:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Piney Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Theft cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Macey A. Alden, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Milton R. Alexander, 37, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Casey J. Cross, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Joshua D. Hannant, 23, Gillette, custody on incident or warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Crystal L. Hissong, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Brandon J. Sutphin, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Keith W. Taylor, 58, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD.
• Jack E. Vance Jr, 46, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 68
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9
Number of releases for the previous day: 13