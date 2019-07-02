FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local student graduates from Tulane University

SHERIDAN — Tulane University awarded degrees to more than 3,000 graduates on May 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Local student Claire Sweeney of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Science in public health from the School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Cook also received an honorary degree along with New York Times executive editor and New Orleans native Dean Baquet, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Blythe Danner and civil rights activist U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Sweeney and fellow class members were honored at the ceremony, which included all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional commencement but with a New Orleans twist, including herald trumpets and a second-line jazz procession. Music was provided by Dr. Michael White’s Original Liberty Jazz Band, and jazz singer Topsy Chapman performed the classic “Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans.”

