Prosecuting attorney: No charges forthcoming following June death

SHERIDAN — Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa filed a motion in Sheridan County Circuit Court Friday indicating that no charges would be filed against Angela Marie Livingston.

According to initial reports, Livingston had stopped in the middle of the road during a verbal altercation with a male and female riding a motorcycle June 9 near Brundage and Connor streets in Sheridan. During the argument, Livingston’s husband exited and moved to the front of the vehicle. The motorcyclists reported that Livingston was looking at them when she accelerated and did not see her husband in front of the vehicle. He was struck by the Ram 2500 Livingston was driving.

The man was treated at the scene by Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan Fire-Rescue before being transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Livingston was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond at her initial hearing in Sheridan County Circuit Court earlier this month.

The motion LaRosa filed in court Friday — a motion to dismiss citation and quash order of release — indicated that “no charges are forthcoming against Ms. Livingston regarding the events of June 9, 2019.”

LaRosa said during a phone call with The Sheridan Press Friday afternoon that there was insufficient evidence to charge Livingston for the crimes indicated at the time of her arrest.