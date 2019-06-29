FS to update city council, promote MyBighorns app

Forward Sheridan will provide Sheridan City Council a brief update of our activities on Monday. Our board of directors welcomes these events to inform interested entities about our activities. Our constituency and investors are within the Sheridan business community, for the most part, and council activities and decisions can and do affect us.

Optional One-Cent Sales Tax money assists us with operational costs such as labor, physical plant, infrastructure and travel. As an example, we used some city funds to expose two Sheridan companies to tech-related folks at the Governor’s Business Alliance. This is a direct link of funds/business. Secondly, we utilize Mayor Roger Miller as an active member of our board. This provides a two-fold benefit — he gets a monthly update of tasks and issues as well as the future issues and he can converse with business leaders in a candid and productive forum.

Councilmen have attended our board meetings from time to time. Our closing message will be our focus, as driven by the March strategic planning session. This is the focus on business improvement for our existing businesses — and this is the track we follow. Sustainability and, if possible, growth of existing entities protects jobs, changes (improves income streams) and hopefully introduces new markets (diversity) to their revenue stream. We appreciate and look forward to the opportunity.

MyBighorns the new release application for cellphones authored and promoted by The Sheridan Press is great. The app is quickly adapted and available today, We have it on our phones. This is a remarkable forward-thinking display that has a robust framework from calendar to featured businesses, locations and events. This was rolled out at the 20 Under 40 award celebration last week. This presents a comprehensive catalog of information and the open calendar option that allow organizations to enter an event and the opportunity to look rapidly at dates to reduce overall competition for event days. This is of high utility. This will be used by Forward Sheridan and most importantly, as we convene with visitors or other businesses we can point to this as a quick snapshot. The content is getting populated rapidly. The key to an app is that it’s dynamic so it can be focused for changing conditions. Give it a look. The Press website has a easy to use download instructions.

Economic development takes many forms. For Forward Sheridan, first it is keeping and growing existing jobs. Second, it’s always looking at the business environment to assure that is responsible and enabling, and third, economic development cannot be at the expense of what our community and landscape has so generously given us; it is a treasure.

We need always to be encouraging and informative, a vital economic sector assuring social amenities are available and continue to be so over time.

Jay Stender is executive director of Forward Sheridan.