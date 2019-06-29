Land transfer displays best of Sheridan County

When Sheridan College and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority announced last week a multi-phase land transfer, some may have rolled their eyes and wondered what kind of political back-scratching had occurred. While there will always be naysayers who would rather believe the worst of others, the agreements between multiple agencies — public and private — in Sheridan displayed the best of our county, not the worst.

As citizens of the U.S., we constantly bemoan the lack of cooperation and coordination among government and private entities. The land transfer shows what can be accomplished when entities aim to work together rather than compete for turf.

Each of the entities involved will benefit from the trade.

The college now has room to grow. As college district officials put plans and dreams to paper, we should all be encouraged by the increased potential of the school to continue driving our economy in more ways than one — by employing local residents, training future employees of area companies and spending dollars with local businesses.

The Hub on Smith also has room to grow. Statistics show that Sheridan County will continue to see growth in its older populations. The Hub serves as an example of how we can continue supporting that population into the future. The new space adjacent to the Smith Street building will only aid in that endeavor.

Seven Pillars, LLC — which owns EMIT Technologies — will also benefit from the trade. It likely will earn a tax break for the generous donation, but they’re also giving back to a community that has sought to support it as it grows, aiding the post-secondary institution that likely has and will supply future employees for the company.

So naysayers and eye-rollers, set your cynicism aside. The recent land transfer is a perfect example of economic development action right here in Sheridan.