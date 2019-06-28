Events: Rules and descriptions

The annual Sheridan WYO Rodeo showcases four days of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action. Here is a breakdown of the events in which fans will see some of the top cowboys and cowgirls from around the country compete for a share of prizes.

Bareback riding

Bareback riding is one of rodeo’s roughest and most demanding events. The cowboy must attempt to remain on the back of a bucking bronco while grasping the leather rigging with only one hand. The rider is disqualified if he touches anything with his free hand.

If the cowboy fights through the eight-second ride, he is scored on his spurring technique, bucking strength of the horse and the form and skill used in completing the ride.

Steer wrestling

The steer wrestler has quite the task to complete in this event, and the fact that the best cowboys in the business often accomplish it in less than 6 seconds makes it that much more impressive to watch.

Cowboys must run down a speeding steer on horseback, dismount their horse directly onto the back of the steer, take it by the horns and flip it on its back.

Timing, technique, strength and leverage are all vital in securing a top time.

Steer roping

One of rodeo’s rarer events (as it must be performed in a large arena), a mounted cowboy must rope a running steer about its horns — which are protected with horn wraps reinforced with re-bar — position rope slack over the animal’s right hip and, angling his horse to the left for leverage, bring the bovine to the ground.

When the steer is lying on its side and the rope is taut, the cowboy must dismount his horse and tie any three of the steer’s legs. As in tie-down roping, the steer must remain tied for six seconds.

Saddle bronc riding

Saddle bronc riding comes straight from the traditions of the Wild West. Early cowboys had to break horses for use on the ranch.

Naturally, this evolved into competition between the ranch hands as to who was the better breaker.

In this event, the cowboy places his feet over the bronc’s shoulders and synchronizes his spurring action with the bronc’s bucking style while trying to hold on for eight seconds. As in bareback riding, the cowboy is scored on his spurring technique, the bucking strength of the horse and the form and skill used throughout.

Team roping

This is rodeo’s premier team sport — an event where teamwork is an absolute necessity. Two cowboys — a header and a heeler — must work in tandem to rope a running steer.

The header, as the name implies, is responsible for roping the steer around the horns, neck or a combination of the two to turn the animal into position for the heeler.

It is the heeler’s duty to rope both hind legs of the steer. If only one leg is caught, a five-second penalty is assessed. If the header does not allow the steer to get the allotted head start, the team is assessed a 10-second penalty.

Tie-down roping

Tie-down roping, formerly known as calf roping, is a timed event in which a mounted cowboy runs down and ropes a scrambling calf.

After roping the calf, the cowboy dismounts, catches the animal, flips it on its side and ties any three legs together with a string he carries in his teeth. The calf must remain tied for six seconds to receive a score.

Barrel racing

Arguably rodeo’s most popular event, bull riding is a rather straightforward competition that pits a cowboy against an angry 1,500-pound bull.

The rider sits astride the bull in a chute, and when the chute opens he must remain atop the bull for eight seconds by holding a rope looped around the animal’s midsection.

As in bronc riding, the cowboy must not touch the bull with his free hand, and if he lasts eight seconds he will be judged on technique, skill­­ and bucking strength of the animal.