On your marks: World-famous Indian Relay races remain pinnacle event

Organized chaos. That contradictory phrase only fits certain situations, but the World Championship Relay Races is certainly one of them.

While the announcer introduces teams as they enter the arena at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, horses and riders pace anxiously. Spectators stand, straining their necks to see the horses and riders. Some make friendly wagers with friends.

Then, a revolver fires into the air, and the race begins.

The next three to five minutes are a spectacle — men dressed in Native American garb jump onto a horse, race around the track at blazing speeds and jump off their horses to do it again two more times for a total of three laps around the track.

That’s Indian relay racing. And while it looks like pandemonium from the outside, plenty of thought and effort go into crossing the finish line.

“I hate to toot our horn…but we do what we say we’re going to do,” said Lonnie Wright, vice president of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board. “We pay the prize money we say we will. Teams notice that, and that’s why we have 28-29 teams wanting to sign up.”

The WYO Rodeo offers $50,000 in cash and prizes for the winners of the World Championship Indian Relay Races, with prizes including buckles and jackets.

However, the event only has room for 20 teams, a number that helps protect the safety of the participants as much as possible.

Horses have been the life-blood of Native American tribes for centuries and thousands of dollars are at stake every time racers take to the track.

To take home the top dollars, a team needs high-quality horses and extensive training.

Aside from speed and physical makeup, racers also look at a horse’s demeanor before deciding it’s ready for the arena. A horse that is calm and gentle toward humans is a quality trait, especially during the transitions, when the rider jumps from one horse to another. Teams typically work with the horses to make sure they don’t leave too early or get skittish when a rider jumps on its back.

That work — training and maintaining the horses — is a full-time job for the team. During the summer, the teams travel to races across the country, then train the horses on ranches on off weekends.

Winter, too, is a crucial time. Because many of the horses purchased are from the southeastern portion of the United States, adapting to the homes on the cold plains can be difficult for many teams.

But eventually, racing will be second nature for a horse. Even when a rider falls off, a well-trained horse will continue its run around the track as if a jockey were still on its back.

The organized chaos of the races is part of what makes the event so popular.

“When it comes right down to it, it’s a horse race, it’s the excitement of the unknown,” Wright said. “It’s also a snapshot. Many people don’t spend time around Native Americans, so this is the event that provides some exposure, a snapshot of their culture.”

Riders don traditional Native American dress, paying tribute to their families and tribes. As they ride through the track each night of the rodeo, while it looks like chaos, teams have trained for months, sometimes years, and WYO Rodeo board members work to make the races as safe as possible for all involved.