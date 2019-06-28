Sheridan WYO Rodeo board

Each summer, an army of women and men in matching button-down shirts puts on the largest event of the year — Sheridan WYO Rodeo. The WYO Rodeo Board of Directors, consisting of 13 community members, pulls off a substantial feat each year with all the events surrounding the pinnacle Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competitions. In awe of the work the current crew completes with ease and humbled by being chosen to join the powerful team of coordinators this year are Sarah Schreiber and Nate Boyd.

The process to become a board member is competitive, and leaving the board usually only happens when someone moves or retires. This year, one member moved out of town and one more retired.

“It’s not frequently that we get new board members, but we did have two openings this year, and we were able to fill them with two, we think, really qualified people,” Board President Nick Siddle said.

The board of directors works through the long list of volunteers who help put the rodeo together to find potential candidates for open positions. After compiling the first list, the executive officer team on the board interviews top candidates, and the team collectively chooses board members from there. Two longtime board members — Sam Summers, who moved, and Larry Gold, who retired after serving as board treasurer for many years — vacated their positions after the 2018 Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

Schreiber and Boyd accepted the honor and responsibility of serving on the WYO Rodeo board indefinitely. Before the week of fun begins, though, the two had to undergo a hefty onboarding process.

The board chose Schreiber — one of the lead veterinarians at Moxey Schreiber Veterinary Hospital in Sheridan — and Boyd — a longtime rodeo athlete and banker at the First Northern Bank in Sheridan — because of their commitment to the rodeo in years past.

“With animal welfare being one of the big focuses of rodeo, I think it adds a new dimension to our committee that’s really familiar with animal welfare and can really help us along those lines,” Siddle said. “Plus, she’ll be very good at working with all the veterinarians we bring in during the rodeo, and (she) has a lot of expertise there.”

Boyd also volunteered to help coordinate the WYO Rodeo Wranglers and judge the Indian Relay Races.

“(Boyd) offers us a pretty good bunch of skills that we can use,” Siddle said.

Poised and humbled

Although she has been part of the WYO Rodeo volunteer veterinarian group since her predecessor Lance Moxey passed the buck, Schreiber has never before stepped into such a large role for the WYO Rodeo. She is slowly working through the bulk of information about scheduling veterinarians for every element involving an animal during the weeks’ worth of rodeo festivities — which account for most of them — while keeping in mind the bigger picture of animal welfare that sits as a pinnacle conversation surrounding rodeo today.

“I’m terrified…I’m just looking at Nate and I, and I’m like, ‘In 10 years if we have half the grasp of the concept of what’s going on,’ because a lot of the board members have been there for a long time.”

Schreiber described the honor as similar to being elected mayor as far as time commitment and caliber of work that needs to be considered when taking the job. Despite the heavy load now in her lap, Schreiber is in her element.

“It’s what I love,” Schreiber said. “I love rodeo and I love being a vet, and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, I’ve always been proud to be a small part of it. Like I said, I’m pretty humbled and terrified to be a bigger part of it.”

Ready to dive

Boyd said he might have known a little more about the workload for the board than Schreiber, but he is still learning under the direction of Billy Craft. Boyd’s interest in rodeo started when he was around 10 or 11 years old. Since then, he has rodeoed for the University of Wyoming and became involved with the WYO Rodeo as a volunteer. His boss at First Northern Bank was also his partner in Indian Relay Race judging. In that, judges score for best costumes, as well as the technical side of the races. The board came to Boyd with the opportunity to apply for an open spot on the board. The position, though, is more than a shirt for Boyd, and he believes that knowledge of that mindset is the mark of a successful board member.

“The biggest thing that anybody, newcomers to the board or whatever down the road, it’s not about wearing the shirt,” Boyd said. “There’s a lot of people that want to be on the board, and it’s to have a shirt and walk around. It’s a commitment, it’s not a shirt.”

Community event

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo serves as the biggest event for the community of Sheridan County, and it could not be run without the board members.

“This is more than a rodeo, it’s a huge community event,” Boyd said. “It’s not our rodeo, it’s not the board members’ rodeo, it’s the community’s rodeo and carnival and the whole summer event for Sheridan County.”