2019 Sheridan WYO Rodeo schedule of events

SATURDAY, JULY 6
2 p.m. Second annual Untapped Homebrew Festival (Brundage Street by the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center)
TUESDAY, JULY 9
7 a.m. PRCA steer roping slack (Fairgrounds)
4 p.m. Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff (Whitney Commons)
6 p.m. WPRA Barrel Racing Slack (Fairgrounds)
7 p.m. Boot Kickoff Street After Party featuring Tris Munsick & the Innocents (Black Tooth Brewing Company)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 **Kids Night (kids 12 and younger — tickets $7)**
9 a.m. Rodeo slack (Fairgrounds)
5 p.m. Carnival — Buddy Night (Fairgrounds close at midnight)
6:30 p.m. Kids Calf Scramble (Fairgrounds)
7 p.m. First PRCA rodeo performance including World Championship Indian Relay Races (Fairgrounds
THURSDAY, JULY 11 **Pink Night (wear pink)**
11 a.m. Rodeo slack (Fairgrounds)
5 p.m. Carnival (Fairgrounds close at midnight)
6:30 p.m. Kids Calf Scramble (Fairgrounds)
7 p.m. Second PRCA rodeo performance including World Championship Indian Relay Race (Fairgrounds)
FRIDAY, JULY 12 **Patriot Night (wear red)**
6 a.m. Dr. Bisbee Memorial Boy Scouts Troop 117 Pancake Breakfast (Grinnell Plaza)
8 a.m. Sneakers & Spurs Rodeo Run (Main Street)
9 a.m. Beds Along the Big Horns (Main Street)
10 a.m. “Saddle Up for the WYO Rodeo” parade (Main Street)
11 a.m. Rodeo slack (Fairgrounds)
12 p.m. First People’s Powwow and Dance following parade (Historic Sheridan Inn)
1 p.m. Kiwanis Duck Race (Kendrick Park)
5 p.m. Carnival (Fairgrounds close at midnight)
6:30 p.m. Kids Calf Scramble (Fairgrounds)
7 p.m. Third PRCA rodeo performance including World Championship Indian Relay Races (Fairgrounds)
Following rodeo Street dance (Main Street downtown)
SATURDAY, JULY 13 **Celebrating 89 years**
9 a.m. Rodeo slack (Fairgrounds)
5 p.m. Carnival (Fairgrounds close at midnight)
6:30 p.m. Coronation of the 2019 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty (Fairgrounds)
7 p.m. Fourth PRCA rodeo performance including World Championship Indian Relay Races (Fairgrounds)
Following rodeo Street dance (Main Street downtown)
SUNDAY, JULY 14
10 a.m. Bob King Memorial Team Roping (Fairgrounds)
1 p.m. Tailgate party and polo games — The WYO Rodeo Cup, Eatons’ Cup and Cowboy Polo (Big Horn Equestrian Center)