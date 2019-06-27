Saddle up, cowboy: The many variations of rodeo saddles

While quite different, there are many elements that are similar between a horse saddle and a person’s shoe. There are various parts and different styles but at the end of the day, it’s all about fit and comfort.

The type of saddle one chooses also depends on the event in which one competes. A saddle for a barrel racer is different than a saddle used by a bronc rider. At the end of the day, rodeo cowboys have many options when it comes to selecting a saddle.

First a basic understanding of a saddle is necessary, and there’s nothing basic about a saddle. A typical horse saddle has 20 parts to it: horn, swell, gullet, strap holder, front rigging dee, blevins, hobble strap, tread cover, stirrup, fender, seat jockey, billet strap, leather rigging guard, skirt, rear rigging dee, concho, back housing, cantle, seat and seat rise.

While not all of those elements are present in every saddle, they are the common pieces.

A bronc rider’s saddle is a little less complex than others but certainly not any less important.

“Our saddle is everything,” said Brody Cress, a saddle bronc rider from Cheyenne. “It’s the only way we can do our job. There’s so many things on it, little adjustments, that will either get you bucked off or keep you going. … Without our saddle, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

The first noticeable difference in a bronc rider’s saddle is it likely won’t have a horn up front. There’s no need for it.

The second biggest difference in a bronc rider’s saddle has nothing to do with the saddle itself but rather how it fits the cowboy. In most situations, a cowboy or cowgirl wants a saddle that’s equally comfortable for them as it is the horse.

A saddle bronc rider is at the mercy of the draw. That makes the fit and comfort on a horse’s back less important. One horse may find it less comfortable than others, and that’s not a big issue because the cowboy only rides for a very short period of time — eight seconds.

Bronc riders’ saddles also experience more wear and tear and have a shorter shelf life. The gyration of a bucking horse and the damage that can ensue when rigging up the horse in the chutes reduces the lifespan.

Cress owns a backup saddle that he keeps at home just in case one breaks during competition, which has happened in the past.

Saddles for the timed events normally last longer. And in these events, the fit is more paramount. In barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, goat tying, steer wrestling and calf roping, a cowboy wants a fit that’s as comfortable for the horse as it is the cowboy to increase the likelihood of the animal performing at its best.

“It’s like a shoe that’s too small,” Zane Garstad said. “If the shoe hurts you, then you don’t perform right and saddles are very similar. … You want the horse to be able to move freely and to perform to their ability.”

Garstad has team roped for years. Many team ropers and steer wrestlers prefer a longer horn to make it easier to dally the rope.

A longer horn, or thicker horn, is usually present for calf roping, steer wrestling and goat tying. Competitors utilize the horn to grab ahold of and thrust themselves off the horse and onto the ground.

Barrel racers’ saddles have seen change over the years. Many of the saddles have gotten lighter to allow the horse to run more freely and quicker around all three barrels.

Saddles are essential for any rodeo cowboy not identified as a bareback rider or a bull rider. While many of the basic characteristics are present and the same, many differences, albeit small, are present.

Some of those difference are dictated by the event in which the cowboy is competing, while others are based on the rider’s preference and how the saddle fits a horse.