FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Jets take two from Cody

Home|Sports|Local Sports|Jets take two from Cody

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets eased past Cody in both games of a doubleheader Wednesday. The Jets downed the Cubs 17-9 in the opener and 17-4 (five innings) in the nightcap to improve to 18-6 on the season.

Trevor Stowe earned the start in Game 1, and he went six innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and seven walks. David Almaraz threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Stowe helped out his own cause, collecting three hits and three RBIs. Almaraz and Brock Steel also plated three apiece, while Rich Hall knocked home two.

Tyler Hutton twirled a complete-game shutout in Game 2. He went all five innings, yielding six hits with one punch out and five walks.

Caden Steel enjoyed a big night at the dish, plating four runs on three hits. Stowe recorded another three-RBI day, while Almaraz and Brock Steel each logged two RBIs.

The Jets have a quick turnaround, as they host Douglas in a doubleheader Thursday beginning at 3 p.m.

By |Jun. 27, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS