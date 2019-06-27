Johnston brings year of college experience back to Troopers

SHERIDAN — Race Johnston is easily discernible from the rest of his teammates. The veteran sports a beard and is constantly chirping words of encouragement from the dugout and the diamond.

In that regard, nothing has changed for Johnston since returning to the Sheridan Troopers after one season of college ball. But in other ways, much has changed for Johnston in just one short year away from Sheridan.

While 2018 represented a tough year for the Troopers, Johnston enjoyed individual success. He batted in the heart of Sheridan’s lineup and managed a young pitching staff, as he caught most games behind the dish.

Johnston parlayed his strong season into an offer to play baseball at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. He attended the Division III institution for athletics, but also due to its strong reputation as a music school, another area in which Johnston excels.

Things, however, turned sour for the Sheridan native during a warm-up drill last spring. Before each game every positional group for the Beavers has a specific checklist it follows, and Johnston, being a catcher, worked on some quick-feet drills.

Midway through the workout, Johnston’s knees awkwardly went the wrong way. Neither meniscus could withstand the torque and both tore.

That put an end to his true freshman season in baseball.

Johnston also had a change of heart off the diamond. He switched his major, delving into vocal performance, and when the music director left for another job, Johnston reevaluated things, as well.

Johnston doesn’t plan on attending Buena Vista in the fall. He’ll take a gap year to contemplate his next move. And while the year in Iowa wasn’t what Johnston envisioned, it wasn’t wasted, either. He gained a better understanding of what he may want to do academically and, even amid the injury, grew as a baseball player.

Buena Vista, as an established Division III athletic institution, commits more time on and off the baseball diamond than the Troopers.

“It was all different,” Johnston said. “Coming from this program, we don’t lift anything, we don’t do anything like that. (At Buena Vista), you’re getting up early, you’re going lifting, you’re doing some stamina stuff. Practices ran four to five hours. It was pretty good. You got yourself in shape when you were there.”

Johnston participated in many scrimmage games against his own pitchers. He saw many fastballs topping out in the mid 90s, which has helped him, in some ways, this summer as a Trooper.

“To a point, (the game) has definitely slowed way down,” Johnston said. “I have been way ahead of a lot of pitches that I should be able to drive this year. Coming back, I’ve just got to think, ‘OK, slow it way down.’”

Johnston is also gaining strength back in both knees. He says he’s at about 80-85 percent, and Sheridan head coach Ben Phillips has eased his veteran back into the lineup, primarily playing him as a designated hitter.

“He has got a lot of experience, and he can help us out a lot,” Phillips said. “He’s still a little bit behind everybody because he doesn’t have all the reps, and he’s trying to get dialed in. I’m hoping by July, he’ll have his swing down a little better, and he’ll be able to contribute a little bit more.”

Johnston has also melded back into the team’s dynamic seamlessly. Even though he wasn’t there for spring practices and even though he’s a year older than his teammates, not much has changed. Johnston is still the same loud and encouraging presence with bountiful experience that permeates throughout the entire ball club.