SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 7:30 a.m.

• Animal rescue, 1300 block Avoca Place, 9:35 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:34 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide, 400 block Airport Road, 4:04 p.m.

• Electric issue, Martin block Avenue, 4:47 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Terra Avenue, 7:32 a.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 11:10 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Trauma, Green Meadows Drive, 12:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:37 p.m.

• Trauma, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 6:28 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 11:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Alger Avenue, 6:57 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, North Gould Street, 7:39

• Weed violation, Omarr Avenue, 7:17 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Elder abuse, Avoca Court, 8:37 a.m.

• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 8:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lookout Point Drive, 9:19 a.m.

• Disorderly conduct, West Fifth Street, 9:52 a.m.

• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Theft cold case, Saberton Avenue, 12:46 a.m.

• DUI civilian report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 a.m.

• Public intoxication, West Parkway, 1:36 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, Third Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Accident, West Third Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Accident, South Canby Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Perkins Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Follow up, North Main Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Barking dog, Quail Court, 5:34 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:07 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Dog bite, North Thurmond Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Threats cold case, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Sugarland Drive, 8:37 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kroe Lane, 8:41 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Threats cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 10:41 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:55 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Death notification, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:59 a.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Accident, Dayton Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Big Horn Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Harassment, West 15th Street, 7:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Charles D. Helvey, 62, Busby, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley K. Reno, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO.

• Keith W. Taylor, 58, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 5