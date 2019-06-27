Local student graduates from Space Academy

HUNTSVILLE, AL — Kathryn Nichols of Sheridan recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

This program is specifically designed for students who have a passion for space exploration.

Nichols spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars.

The crew participated in various experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity or spacewalk.

Kathryn and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.

Space Camp operates year-round in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage students in real-world applications of STEM subjects.

Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.

For more information visit www.spacecamp.com or call 1-800-637-7223.