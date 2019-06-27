FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Annual Karz Rod Run set for July 6

SHERIDAN — The 28th annual Karz Rod Run car show is scheduled for July 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street between Dow and Alger streets in downtown Sheridan.

Approximately 150 hot rods, muscle cars, classic cars and trucks will be on display and more than 50 trophies will be awarded in kids, women and men categories. Vendors will also be available for food and beverages on Grinnell Plaza.

In conjunction with the Saturday show on Main Street, Cruisin’ at the Black Tooth Brewing Co. will be July 5 from 4-10 p.m.

For more information visit www.karzclub.org, or contact Bob Gates at 307-672-2473 or bobgates1958@gmail.com.

