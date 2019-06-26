No hitter: Sheridan dominates short-handed Riverton

SHERIDAN — No one remained in Riverton’s dugout following the introduction of the starters. The Raiders only sent nine players to Sheridan for their road game at Thorne-Rider Stadium, and the Troopers feasted on the short-handed opponents.

Sheridan ran away for a 17-0 victory — in seven innings — winning its third game in a row to improve to 12-15 on the season.

“It was the perfect game to play after a four-day break,” Sheridan head coach Ben Phillips said. “Obviously it wasn’t the best competition. But this will be a good game to get in before we have some tough competition coming up here in Gillette.”

While the competitive balance was skewed in the Troopers’ favor, they remained locked in, for the most part. Players stayed disciplined at the plate, tagged up and ran the bases aggressively when needed and, aside from a couple errors in the top of the seventh, the defense continued its strong play of late.

“We were hitting the ball hard,” Phillips said. “… We had a couple defensive mistakes, but that’s the thing about baseball. We try and talk about, ‘We all will make errors, let’s not make the mental ones.’ I thought they had good at-bats, they had good approaches, they didn’t chase pitches, they were taking bases on balls when it was there.”

Sheridan finished the game with 14 hits as all but two of the starting nine logged a hit.

Jacob Boint led the way with a pair of hits — one double — and four RBIs. Jaron Brewer also had a couple hits, which included a double, to go alongside two RBIs. Carter Dubberley and Eric Taylor also enjoyed multi-hit games, while Quinn McCafferty plated two runs.

Tuesday’s game also provided an important opportunity for starter Race Johnston to receive some work.

The veteran entered the game against Riverton having only tossed one inning all season.

Johnston had only thrown bullpen prior to Tuesday’s game and that entails just 20-30 pitches. Phillips stretched his starter a little longer, pulling him at the 60-pitch mark.

Johnston felt good for the 4 2/3 innings he threw and his stat line looked even better. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

“I just went with a lot of fastballs. My off-speed stuff, I didn’t really need it today,” Johnston said. … So I just pounded away with fastballs.”

Michael Greer kept the good vibes going, and finished off a collective no-hitter. Greer twirled the last 2 1/3 innings, fanning a total of six while walking three.

The competition ratchets up for the Troopers Thursday. Sheridan will play Rapid City Post 320 and the Billings Halos during the first day of the Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette.

The Troopers will play three more times in the tournament before delving into conference play next week.