SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Carrington Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Fire alarm, Grinnell Plaza, 12:35 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Kendrick Park, 12:53 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:25 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Val Vista Street, 4:15 a.m.

• Prowler, North Heights Lane, 4:26 a.m.

• Driver license violation, West Whitney Street, 7:33 a.m.

• Theft cold case, Burton Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 10:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Paint Rock Drive, 1:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Smith Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Heald Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Olive Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Animal found, Delphi Avenue, 7:38 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, South Carrington Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue, 10:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious person, Highway 14 and Coffeen Street, 3:06 a.m.

• Livestock loose, East Ridge Road, 8:29 a.m.

• Child abuse cold case, Murphy Gulch Road, 11:42 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 2:37 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Third Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Runaway, Landon Lane, 10:07 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Reagan D. Gillette, 64, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Christopher J. Ketterling Jr, 25, Sheridan immediate jail sanction, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Shaun G. Oneal, 41, Sheridan, no valid drivers license, vehicle registration required, compulsory auto insurance, elude an officer, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 5