FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Carrington Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Fire alarm, Grinnell Plaza, 12:35 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Kendrick Park, 12:53 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:25 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Val Vista Street, 4:15 a.m.

• Prowler, North Heights Lane, 4:26 a.m.

• Driver license violation, West Whitney Street, 7:33 a.m.

• Theft cold case, Burton Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 10:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Paint Rock Drive, 1:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Smith Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Heald Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Olive Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Animal found, Delphi Avenue, 7:38 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, South Carrington Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue, 10:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious person, Highway 14 and Coffeen Street, 3:06 a.m.

• Livestock loose, East Ridge Road, 8:29 a.m.

• Child abuse cold case, Murphy Gulch Road, 11:42 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 2:37 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Third Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Runaway, Landon Lane, 10:07 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Reagan D. Gillette, 64, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Christopher J. Ketterling Jr, 25, Sheridan immediate jail sanction, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Shaun G. Oneal, 41, Sheridan, no valid drivers license, vehicle registration required, compulsory auto insurance, elude an officer, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

By |Jun. 26, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS