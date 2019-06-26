Emery named to University of Alabama President’s List for spring

SHERIDAN — Raien Kate Emery of Sheridan was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for spring 2019.

A total of 11,406 students enrolled during the 2019 spring term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).

The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.